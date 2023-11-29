Littering charge dropped against neo-Nazi in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
A littering charge against a neo-Nazi in West Palm Beach has been dropped.

Jon Minadeo was accused of passing out antisemitic literature in March when police found him and a group of men tossing antisemitic materials from a truck.

However, a Monday court filing by the 15th Judicial Circuit shows the charge was dropped after his attorney provided video footage on the date of the offense that "revealed defendant only documented littering offenses by co-defendants."

The case was scheduled to go to trial Wednesday.

Minadeo was found guilty earlier this month for a similar charge, resulting in a 30-day jail sentence.

Read the court filing below:

