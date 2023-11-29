Man, 84, on scooter dies days after crash in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An 84-year-old man has died from his injuries after a crash involving a van in West Palm Beach over the weekend.

The accident happened Sunday just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Belvedere Road and Pike Road in West Palm Beach.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the man was riding his scooter eastbound on Belvedere Road, when the driver of a van turned in his path, causing him collide with the passenger side of the van. The 84-year-old man was ejected from the scooter.

He was taken to St Mary's Medical Center in critical condition. He died days later Tuesday afternoon.

The driver and the passengers in the van were not injured.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Construction underway for country club community in Port St. Lucie
Drake guard Roman Penn (1) is fouled by Miami guard Wooga Poplar (55) during the first half of...
How to Watch Miami (FL) vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Crash kills driver of tractor-trailer, shuts down I-95 for hours
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Family helps NFL linebacker get to game after he has a flat tire
Raging fire destroys home in northern Boca Raton

Latest News

Florida Atlantic wide receiver LaJohntay Wester runs with the ball during the second half of...
LaJohntay Wester named AAC special teams player of year
Teacher arrested had 'history of psychiatric hospitalizations,' document claims
Holiday events at The Gardens Mall
New Aldi store opening in Fort Pierce