New Aldi store opening in Fort Pierce

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Aldi is offering residents another site to buy groceries by opening a second location in Fort Pierce next month.

The grand opening will be held Dec. 7 at 8:30 a.m. at the Aldi located at 5535 Okeechobee Road.

The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag filled with a sampling of products and a gift card as part of the Aldi Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 Aldi gift card during the grand opening weekend from Dec. 7 through Dec. 10, the retailer said Wednesday in a news release.

The new store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Construction underway for country club community in Port St. Lucie
Drake guard Roman Penn (1) is fouled by Miami guard Wooga Poplar (55) during the first half of...
How to Watch Miami (FL) vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Crash kills driver of tractor-trailer, shuts down I-95 for hours
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Family helps NFL linebacker get to game after he has a flat tire
Raging fire destroys home in northern Boca Raton

Latest News

Teacher arrested had 'history of psychiatric hospitalizations,' document claims
Holiday events at The Gardens Mall
Small plane skids off runway after landing gear collapses
Construction is underway on a more than 800-home community in Port St. Lucie, which includes a...
Future home of development in Port St. Lucie