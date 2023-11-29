Small plane skids off runway after landing gear collapses

A small plane's landing gear collapsed Tuesday night at the Stuart airport, causing it to skid off the runway.

Martin County Fire Rescue said the incident happened just after 6:40 p.m. at Witham Field.

Authorities determined the landing gear collapsed shortly after the plane touched down.

Nobody was injured, but there was a 15-gallon fuel spill.

The cause of the landing gear collapse was under investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2023