Small plane skids off runway after landing gear collapses
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
A small plane's landing gear collapsed Tuesday night at the Stuart airport, causing it to skid off the runway.
Martin County Fire Rescue said the incident happened just after 6:40 p.m. at Witham Field.
Authorities determined the landing gear collapsed shortly after the plane touched down.
Nobody was injured, but there was a 15-gallon fuel spill.
The cause of the landing gear collapse was under investigation.
