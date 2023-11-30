FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: November 30, 2023

Warmer afternoon temperatures return. Thursday afternoon in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - The tropics remain calm as Thursday is the last official day of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

Warmer afternoon temperatures return. Thursday afternoon in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Even warmer by Friday as the 80s make a comeback.

The chance for rain remains low for this Thursday and even Friday, but a few showers could return this weekend, along with more humid conditions.

Highs in the mid 80s for the weekend.

The next cold front arrives Monday afternoon. Cooler and less humid weather behind the front arrives next Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFLX Home for the Holidays Contest
Home for the Holidays Contest
Construction underway for country club community in Port St. Lucie
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) and defensive end Tyree Wilson tackle Miami...
Will Devon Achane Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Family helps NFL linebacker get to game after he has a flat tire
Treasure Coast homebuilder accused of grand theft, not completing projects

Latest News

Warmer afternoon temperatures return. Thursday afternoon in the upper 70s with mostly sunny...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: November 30, 2023
Sweater weather on Wednesday as the morning low temperatures dip to the 50s and even the 40s...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: November 29, 2023
Sweater weather on Wednesday as the morning low temperatures dip to the 50s and even the 40s...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: November 29, 2023
Sweater weather this Tuesday as the morning lows dip to the 50s from Treasure Coast to the...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: November 28, 2023