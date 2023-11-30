FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: November 30, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - The tropics remain calm as Thursday is the last official day of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

Warmer afternoon temperatures return. Thursday afternoon in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Even warmer by Friday as the 80s make a comeback.

The chance for rain remains low for this Thursday and even Friday, but a few showers could return this weekend, along with more humid conditions.

Highs in the mid 80s for the weekend.

The next cold front arrives Monday afternoon. Cooler and less humid weather behind the front arrives next Tuesday.

