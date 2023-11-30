Interim executive director tapped to lead event formerly known as Honda Classic

Joie Chitwood serves as executive director of 2026 Presidents Cup
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
A new face is now in charge of the golf tournament formerly known as the Honda Classic.

The PGA Tour announced Thursday that Joie Chitwood will serve as interim executive director of the Classic in the Palm Beaches, which is set to return to PGA National Resort's Champion Course from Feb. 26-March 3.

Chitwood is the executive director of the 2026 Presidents Cup and will lead the way for Palm Beach County's PGA Tour event in 2024.

He replaces Andrew George, who is now with TGL, the new golf league founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

What will be the new name of the tournament now that Honda has ended its 42-year run as the title sponsor? Chitwood couldn't say yet, but he's excited to see what is in store for next year.

Many of golf's biggest names haven't secured a spot in the event, but Chitwood said he thinks that will change soon.

