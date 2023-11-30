Jordan Travis named Atlantic Coast Conference player of year

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is the Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year, it was announced Wednesday.

The West Palm Beach native and former Benjamin School star threw for 2,755 yards and 20 touchdowns while adding seven more scores rushing for the Seminoles before suffering a season-ending injury in Florida State's home finale against North Alabama.

Travis was intercepted just twice this season, which leads the ACC.

The 23-year-old redshirt senior led the Seminoles to their first undefeated regular-season record since 2014, starting the first 11 games of the season.

He finishes his Florida State career as the school's all-time leader in touchdown responsibility (97), total offense (10,554 yards), rushing yards by a quarterback (1,910) and rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (31).

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis celebrates after scoring a touchdown before the end of the first half against Clemson, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Clemson, S.C.

Travis began his college career at Louisville and transferred to Florida State in 2019, but he didn't emerge until head coach Mike Norvell took over in 2020. His 28 wins as a starting quarterback are second only behind 2000 Heisman Trophy winner Chris Weinke.

He's one of six Florida State players to earn All-ACC first-team honors, along with wide receiver Keon Coleman, offensive linemen Darius Washington and D'Mitri Emmanuel, defensive end Jared Verse and linebacker Kaleb DeLoach.

Travis is Florida State's seventh ACC player of the year and first since former Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston won in 2013. Other winners were 1993 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Charlie Ward (1992 and 1993), quarterback Danny Kanell (1995), defensive end Andre Wadsworth (1997) and Weinke (2000).

Scripps Only Content 2023