Lucky man ‘just about passed out’ after winning $5M on lottery scratch-off

Lottery officials said Tracy Neff chose to take home the one-time cash option of $3,125,000 before taxes.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Va. (Gray News) – A man in Virginia kept quiet and was seemingly shellshocked when he realized the lottery scratch-off ticket he held in his hands was worth $5 million.

“I just about passed out,” Tracy Naff later told officials with the Virginia Lottery.

Neff picked up a 100X the Money ticket while at the Black Diamond Market convenient store in Pennington Gap.

He scratched the ticket while he was still in the store and kept to himself after he saw he’d won.

Lottery officials said Neff chose to take home the one-time cash option of $3,125,000 before taxes.

This was the first of three top prizes claimed in the 100X the Money scratcher game that features prizes ranging from $30 to $5 million, according to the Virginia Lottery.

The chances of winning the $5 million prize are 1 in 2,652,000.

