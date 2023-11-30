Man found dead in street in Lake Worth Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found lying dead in the street in Lake Worth Beach Thursday morning.

PBSO said they received a call from a resident at around 10:30 a.m. about a dead man lying in the 900 block of South E Street.

Deputies responded to scene and said it appears the man died of gunshot wounds.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are now investigating this death as a homicide.

Deputies said they do not have a motive or information regarding the circumstances of the incident.

