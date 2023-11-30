Man shot multiple times after drive-by shooting in Martin County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

One person was injured in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Martin County, according to deputies.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said the victim was walking near the Manatee Creek subdivision just after 11 p.m. when he was shot multiple times by someone in a passing vehicle.

Investigators said the victim, who is in his 20s, was in town visiting family for the holiday.

The man was hit at least three times by gunfire, but his injuries were described as not life-threatening. He is being treated at a local hospital.

The sheriff's office said they believe those involved in the shooting were driving a dark-colored sedan, which was captured in this video.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the Martin County Sheriff's Office or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) and defensive end Tyree Wilson tackle Miami...
Will Devon Achane Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill speaks during a news conference following an NFL...
Will Tyreek Hill Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
WFLX Home for the Holidays Contest
Home for the Holidays Contest
Indian River County deputies raid Moonlight Arcade in Sebastian
Construction underway for country club community in Port St. Lucie

Latest News

Fla. Supreme Court: Marsy's Law doesn't protect officers who use deadly force
Jupiter Farms Elementary employee Sebastiano Scionti, 25, arrested on Nov. 29, 2023.
Aftercare counselor at Jupiter Farms Elementary arrested
** ADVANCE FOR THE WEEKEND OF SEPT. 8-9 **Author Tim Dorsey poses for a photo Wednesday...
Florida novelist Tim Dorsey, who mixed comedy and murder in his stories, dies
Interim executive director tapped to lead event formerly known as Honda Classic