Man shot multiple times after drive-by shooting in Martin County

One person was injured in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Martin County, according to deputies.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said the victim was walking near the Manatee Creek subdivision just after 11 p.m. when he was shot multiple times by someone in a passing vehicle.

Investigators said the victim, who is in his 20s, was in town visiting family for the holiday.

The man was hit at least three times by gunfire, but his injuries were described as not life-threatening. He is being treated at a local hospital.

The sheriff's office said they believe those involved in the shooting were driving a dark-colored sedan, which was captured in this video.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the Martin County Sheriff's Office or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

Scripps Only Content 2023