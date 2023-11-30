Palm Beach County motorcycle deputy suffers minor injuries in crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Palm Beach County deputy was injured Wednesday morning in a three-vehicle crash near West Palm Beach.

The collision occurred just before 7 a.m. on Jog Road near the intersection of Pioneer Road.

According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office incident report, a Chevrolet Silverado truck was heading eastbound on Pioneer Road before it stopped at the intersection with Jog Road, waiting to attempt to turn left and travel northbound.

At the same time, a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office motorcycle deputy was heading southbound on Jog Road in the center lane, approaching the intersection.

A third vehicle, a Mazda CX-5, was heading northbound on Jog Road in the inside lane, approaching the intersection.

The report said that the as motorcycle deputy neared the intersection, the Silverado began to turn left directly in the path of the motorcycle, causing the wreck.

During the collision, the right side of the motorcycle hit the front of the Silverado, causing it to overturn and slide.

While sliding, the motorcycle collided with the front of the Mazda before coming to a rest on the eastern shoulder of Jog Road.

The motorcycle deputy, named "A. Garcia" in the report, was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center for minor injuries.

Neither of the other two drivers were hurt in the crash.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Construction underway for country club community in Port St. Lucie
Drake guard Roman Penn (1) is fouled by Miami guard Wooga Poplar (55) during the first half of...
How to Watch Miami (FL) vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Crash kills driver of tractor-trailer, shuts down I-95 for hours
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Family helps NFL linebacker get to game after he has a flat tire
WFLX Home for the Holidays Contest
Home for the Holidays Contest

Latest News

Where should Treasure Coast Brightline station be located?
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA...
Jordan Travis named Atlantic Coast Conference player of year
Treasure Coast homebuilder accused of grand theft, not completing projects
Indian River County deputies raid Moonlight Arcade in Sebastian