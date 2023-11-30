Police: Woman stabs boyfriend in eye with rabies needle

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
A Miami woman was arrested Saturday after stabbing her boyfriend in the eye with a rabies needle because he was looking at other women, police said.

Sandra Jimenez, 44, faces an aggravated battery charge.

According to a Miami police report, Jimenez jumped on top of her boyfriend while he was on their couch and stabbed him in the right eyelid with a rabies needle that was intended for their dogs.

The boyfriend called police and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Jimenez was later found sleeping in her car and taken into custody, telling police her boyfriend's injuries were self-inflicted, police said.

She appeared in court earlier this week. A Miami-Dade County circuit judge ordered her to stay away from her boyfriend and set her bond at $7,500. She was also granted house arrest, allowed out for work, school, medical appointments or to meet with her lawyer.

"If you go to the victim's home without police or if you stay there, you will be arrested," Judge Mindy Glazer said.

