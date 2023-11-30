Riviera Beach greenlights new housing development, 300 new dwellings

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Riviera Beach City Council met Wednesday night and approved plans to build a housing development at North Military Trail and Leo Lane.

The development, called Soleste on the Trail, will bring a total of 315 new dwellings to Riviera Beach. The plans show 60 townhomes for sale and 255 multi-family units for rent.

Councilperson Julia Botel believes it's a great idea and will make a great addition to the city.

Residents said they're happy to see development coming to this area of Riviera Beach.

"I am for it simply due to the fact that we need housing," Riviera Beach resident Mary Brabham. "It is a desperate need in the housing market now."

No one expressed their disapproval of the project during Wednesday night's council meeting. However, there were several questions about the development's site plan.

As a result of this development, a school bus stop will be relocated. Developers are working with the school district to make this happen.

For now, the project has received the green light to move forward.

