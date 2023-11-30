Woman recounts 'miracle' rescue after bike accident in the Bahamas

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
A woman whose family owns the popular Flanigan's restaurant chain shared her story of survival Thursday after suffering a major head injury during an accident in the Bahamas.

Over the summer, Annie Flanigan, 23, rode her bike off an embankment during a stormy night on Walker’s Cay.

Thankfully, a group of good Samaritans quickly tended to Flanigan, including securing her body on a wooden plank from a nearby construction site, until a U.S. Coast Guard rescue team could fly to the island.

"I'm so thankful for everyone involved, and it's a miracle," Flanigan said Thursday outside St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, where she was eventually taken for treatment in the intensive care unit.

Flanigan suffered a major head injury that left her with partial memory and hearing loss, along with the need for speech and physical therapy.

"To start, it was learning how to walk again. Learning how to swallow. Learning how to eat hard food. Every day was another milestone," Flanigan said.

Flanigan on Thursday said she plans to continue recovering in South Florida, and hopes to eventually return to her life in the Bahamas.

"I love my life," Flanigan said. "I've just had this will to live."

