11 special needs students, 2 firefighters taken to hospital after ambulance and bus collide

Authorities said a total of 15 patients were taken to the hospital, including two...
Authorities said a total of 15 patients were taken to the hospital, including two firefighters, 11 special needs students, the bus driver and the driver of the pickup truck.(Marion County Fire Rescue)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – More than a dozen people were taken to a hospital in Florida Tuesday after a crash involving a pickup truck, small bus carrying students with special needs and an ambulance.

Marion County Fire Rescue said in a post on Facebook that an ambulance was hit around 9 a.m. and rolled over while it was on its way to a medical call.

The crash happened near a fire station, so first responders were on the scene within one minute, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.

“Firefighters arrived on scene and immediately began triaging the patients in all three vehicles,” officials wrote in the Facebook post.

Authorities said a total of 15 patients were taken to the hospital, including two firefighters, 11 special needs students, the bus driver and the driver of the pickup truck.

According to the fire department, eight of the students were taken as a precaution, while three had minor injuries.

“MCFR would like to remind our citizens to yield to emergency vehicles as our lights and sirens are on,” the post concluded.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) and defensive end Tyree Wilson tackle Miami...
Will Devon Achane Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill speaks during a news conference following an NFL...
Will Tyreek Hill Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Aftercare counselor at Jupiter Farms Elementary arrested
Indian River County deputies raid Moonlight Arcade in Sebastian
WFLX Home for the Holidays Contest
Home for the Holidays Contest

Latest News

A frightened kitten stuck on the I-285 median wall is safe and has a new home thanks to DeKalb...
Kitten rescued from median wall of busy interstate, gets new home
FILE - American Airlines planes sit stored at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31,...
The family of a teenage girl who says she discovered a camera in an airplane bathroom is suing American Airlines
Patrol officers with the Hayward Police Department rescued four puppies that were abandoned...
Officers rescue abandoned puppies stranded outside grocery store in frigid conditions
FILE - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is shown Monday, Jan. 6, 2003, before...
Retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman on the Supreme Court, has died at age 93
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., faces reporters at the Capitol in Washington, early Thursday, Nov....
House expels Republican Rep. George Santos of New York in a bipartisan vote