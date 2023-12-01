Christmas tree lighting event held at Tradition

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Join WPTV on Friday evening at the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Tradition in Port St. Lucie.

The evening will be filled with joy as Santa and Mrs. Claus make a grand entrance to illuminate the Christmas tree, while children delight in taking photos and sharing their holiday wishes.

Those in attendance can explore a kid zone's trackless train and enjoy delicious treats from a variety of food trucks.

Vendors will also be onsite offering local gifts if you'd like to purchase a holiday present for that special someone.

Festivities will take place from 5-9 p.m. at Tradition Square on Southwest Meeting Street. The tree lighting took place at 6:10 p.m.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) and defensive end Tyree Wilson tackle Miami...
Will Devon Achane Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill speaks during a news conference following an NFL...
Will Tyreek Hill Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Aftercare counselor at Jupiter Farms Elementary arrested
Indian River County deputies raid Moonlight Arcade in Sebastian
WFLX Home for the Holidays Contest
Home for the Holidays Contest

Latest News

Appeals court takes DeSantis' side in challenge to congressional map
Synergy Magnet School takes center stage at Tradition tree lighting
Florida cornerback Jaydon Hill, left, and safety Bryce Thornton, right, hit Florida State...
No Tate Rodemaker for ACC title game? Brock Glenn 'ready'
Robert Davi arrives at the TAO, Beauty and Essex, Avenue and Luchini Los Angeles grand opening...
'Goonies' actor Robert Davi channels Frank Sinatra in tribute show