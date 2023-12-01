Dylan Mulvaney makes Forbes ‘30 Under 30′ list

FILE -- Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the Streamy Awards on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at the Fairmont...
FILE -- Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the Streamy Awards on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Forbes has released its annual “30 Under 30″ list this week.

On Tuesday, the business magazine released its 2023 list of 30 notable people under 30 years old making their mark in such areas as art and style, media, music and sports.

And TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney made this year’s list.

Mulvaney, an actress and LGBTQ+ activist, made an estimated $2 million last year, according to Forbes.

The 26-year-old gained viral fame with her “Days of Girlhood” TikTok series which documented her gender transition. It reportedly drew more than 1 billion views.

“Whether somebody’s trans or not, I just hope they can watch my videos and feel inspired to unlock a new part of themselves,” Forbes quoted Mulvaney.

The LGBTQ+ activist found herself at the center of an unexpected controversy earlier this year after a paid partnership with Bud Light sparked a widespread boycott of the brand.

However, Forbes reports she also landed partnerships with companies like Nike and MAC.

The magazine added Mulvaney to its list for being one of the most influential social media creators.

Forbes’ entire “30 Under 30″ list can be found online.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) and defensive end Tyree Wilson tackle Miami...
Will Devon Achane Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill speaks during a news conference following an NFL...
Will Tyreek Hill Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
WFLX Home for the Holidays Contest
Home for the Holidays Contest
Indian River County deputies raid Moonlight Arcade in Sebastian
Construction underway for country club community in Port St. Lucie

Latest News

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell listens to Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13)...
Mike Norvell becomes FSU's first ACC coach of year since 1997
No. 13 Florida Atlantic hands Liberty its first loss of the season
Hurricane season that saw storms from California to Nova Scotia ends
Florida's GOP chairman subject in rape investigation
Form 6: Will it lead to exodus of small-town elected officials?