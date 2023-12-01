Form 6: Will it lead to exodus of small-town elected officials?

There's a chance an elected official from one of your cities, towns, or villages has quit, or will quit, their position by the end of the year.

That's because elected office-holders in Florida are blaming a new state law that they say is forcing them to fill out a document called Form 6.

Laura Danowski serves as both the owner of a boarding stable and the mayor of Loxahatchee Groves — a Palm Beach County town of about 3,400 people.

"I love what I do," Danowski said. "Most of us on our local boards serve because we love it, and we want to do something good for our community."

She said a new state law forcing her to disclose details of her wealth, income and clients could cause her to leave town government, where she's served for eight years.

The financial disclosure document she must fill out to stay in office is named Form 6.

When asked what part of Form 6 she didn't think should be information on a public document, Danowski replied, "everything."

State lawmakers passed a law requiring all municipal elected officials to fill out Form 6 by the end of the year or face a $25,000 fine if they don't.

Until now, they have only had to fill out Form 1. It asks office-holders to list their sources of income, property, assets like their home and cars, and liabilities, such as loans and debts of more than $10,000, and businesses of which they own a share. It does not ask for specific dollar amounts.

Form 6 is different. It's filled out electronically and requires candidates to list assets and liabilities of more than $1,000 and specific dollar amounts. It also requires them to list their net income and salary.

Wellington Mayor Anne Gerwig fears some private sector workers elected to village and town councils could lose their jobs if they must report salaries.

"Lots of companies don't want that kind of information to become public," Gerwig said. "When you work somewhere, you sign an agreement."

WPTV sent emails to more than 200 office-holders in Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast communities about Form 6.

Of the 83 who responded, 15 said by email or phone they will leave or are considering leaving office because of Form 6.

Almost all of them are from villages and towns with populations of less than 5,000 people.

"Some of them have already signed their papers, 'I'm out. I'm done,'" Danowski, who networks with other elected officials from small Palm Beach County towns, said. "It's because they just don't want to be exposed in that manner. I don't blame them."

Danowski and others fear the departure of so many village and town elected officials could make it harder for communities to even have a quorum for important financial legislation and slow down the gears of small-town governments.

However, the bill's sponsor in the Florida Senate said those who refuse to fill out Form 6 should not be in elected office.

"And if making money and keeping that private is more important to you, then don't run," state Sen. Jason Brodeur, R-Lake Mary, said.

Brodeur's bill passed the state House and Senate almost unanimously.

Brodeur added the governor and his cabinet, all state senators and representatives, judges, county commissioners, school board members and sheriffs in Florida have to fill out Form 6.

WPTV wanted to know why he didn't exempt elected officials from small towns where WPTV learned office-holders are quitting.

"These are exactly the types of communities that need to do this because, likely, your brother is the one that runs the trash company and your sister-in-law is the one that owns the engineering firm," Brodeur said. "Those are the ones who are going to get these contracts, and if you're from a town that small, people deserve the right to know the financial relationships you have with these folks."

Danowski wants to remain mayor of Loxahatchee Groves. However, she's concerned about a Form 6 provision that would force her to list customers responsible for more than 10% of her business and how much those customers pay.

"I'm doing a mad scramble to re-title things by Dec. 31 so that I may continue to do what I love," Danowski said.

Danowski is meeting with accountants to see if she can find a way to fulfill Form 6 requirements, without compromising her business or customers.

Some of those leaving or considering leaving office emailed the following statements to WPTV:

"Due to the new financial disclosure rules requiring that I disclose my net worth publicly, I am resigning from my role as Mayor effective this December," Stewart Satter, town of Manalapan mayor, said.

"The effort and detail (required by form 6) is too much to ask of an individual who serves in an unpaid position in a small town," Susan Thaler, town of Briny Breezes alderman, said.

"We are being forced to resign and leave our township in trouble because of this highly invasive form," Gary Eckerson, town of Glen Ridge councilmember, said.

"I am seriously considering resigning. We don't receive a salary or any compensation for our service. We donate our services to the town," Gary Sullivan, town of Glen Ridge councilmember, said.

"I am still on the fence," John Linden, town of Lake Park councilmember, said.

The following elected officials who emailed WPTV said they will fill out Form 6, but think the law has unfair elements:

"I do think it could give pause to people in the private sector, who may wish to enter public service at a municipal level, since municipal offices are generally part-time positions," Marc Wigder, Boca Raton councilmember, said.

"I believe that some local public servants will consider this loss of the last vestige of privacy too intrusive to offset what benefit they might give to the place where they live," Linda Hudson, Fort Pierce mayor, said.

"This certainly makes those of us who serve much more vulnerable. To be fair there should have been thresholds that would not include personal items, as one council member stated, she didn’t like reporting her Disney collection," Judith Dugo, Greenacres councilmember, said.

"I do feel however that its implementation should be at the beginning of any subsequent term for those currently in office, elected under Form 1. The way it’s being implemented is somewhat changing the rules of the game while it’s already in play," Susy Diaz, Greenacres councilmember, said.

"I'm not happy about having to file it. I would think twice if I was running for office for the first time. I believe it has the potential to create a security risk," Evalyn David, town of Highland Beach commissioner, said.

"I am not a fan of the form. It complicates my life substantially and it definitely deters others like myself who have assets and own businesses from stepping up and helping their community," Alexander Cooke, town of Juno Beach mayor, said.

"I understand the concern from other elected officials regarding disclosing their income and assets. However, I'm in a unique position that I work for a government agency with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, so my income is not confidential," Cameron May, town of Jupiter councilmember, said.

"I am very much against the change and feel it is very inappropriate for smaller towns like Manalapan. Our commissioners are not paid for their services (we don’t expect to be paid) and we represent a very small community. Imposing the new reporting requirements of Form 6 is going to be make it more difficult to get volunteers to serve our town and many other smaller towns in Florida," John Deese, town of Manalapan vice mayor, said.

"Irresponsible, short-sighted legislation. I am sure this legislation will have a cascading, catastrophic effect on municipal government. Form 6, however, is going to provide the perfect fodder for detractors in every municipality, who simply want to cause problems. Those of us who are targets will then be forced into the position of defending ourselves, at our own expense. I can’t even imagine how inundated the ethics commission is going to be," Carolyn Cassidy, town of Ocean Ridge Commissioner, said.

"I think the requirement should have exempted newly elected officials from completing the form until their next term, if they decided to run again," Robert Premuroso, Palm Beach Gardens councilmember, said.

"I am disappointed in legislation for imposing Form 6 on the local level. I understand a universal rule across the board, however, I find Form 6 extremely invasive," Selena Samios, village of Royal Palm Beach councilmember, said.

"While I understand the intent of the legislation, a "one size fits all" approach is difficult for small municipalities that depend on volunteers that receive no compensation. The requirement for Form 6 could very well drive away qualified candidates for office. The legislature should come up with some exemptions based on the size of the community and compensation," John Tompeck, town of Sewall's Point mayor, said.

Elected officials who support Form 6 and believe it makes town government more transparent also emailed the statements below to WPTV:

"It's to make sure the people elected to vote on the issues of the voters are not corrupt and are voting to increase their personal wealth," Phillis Maniglia, Loxahatchee Groves councilmember, said.

"I believe in total transparency," Stephanie Morgan, Port St. Lucie councilmember, said.

"I filled out Form 6 as a St. Lucie County commissioner and have no issue filling it out as a Port St. Lucie councilman," Anthony Bonna, Port St. Lucie councilmember, said.

"I have nothing to hide," David Pickett, Port St. Lucie councilmember, said.

"It is my opinion it's more of an issue for those not wanting people to know where their money is. I personally am an open book," Christopher Nunn, Sebastian councilmember, said.

"I do not have any issues filling out Form 6," Greg Langowski, Westlake vice mayor, said.

