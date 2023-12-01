Patients evacuated from HCA Florida JFK Hospital after haze fills ICU

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Patients were evacuated from HCA Florida JFK Hospital in Atlantis on Friday after fire officials said a strange haze filled part of the intensive care unit.

Greenacres Fire Rescue said workers using acetylene torches — which are typically used to cut metal — were at the hospital, located at 5301 South Congress Avenue, when the haze appeared in the ICU.

Firefighters had to evacuate rooms, open windows, and even break some windows that they couldn't open.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed a West Palm Beach Fire Department hazmat truck near the emergency ward of the hospital, along with a ladder truck extending its ladder to a second story roof over the emergency entrance.

The West Palm Beach Fire Department responds to HCA Florida JFK Hospital in Atlantis on Dec. 1, 2023.

A spokesperson for Greenacres Fire Rescue said no one was hurt.

