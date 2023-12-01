Increase in coyote sightings in western Palm Beach County communities

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Most Florida residents are no strangers to wild animals, but residents living in some areas of western Palm Beach County say they are seeing an alarming rise in coyote sightings.

WPTV spoke to a couple who has had a few run-ins with several wild animals.

Greg and Diana Longhurst of The Acreage scrolled through comments on the Nextdoor app about a coyote sighting just miles from where they live.

"We have seen several postings of coyotes having been seen out in the area," Greg Longhurst said. "One of which was a really nice video of a coyote running at high speed along Crestwood Boulevard."

Greg Longhurst says he has seen various animals while living in western Palm Beach County.
Greg Longhurst says he has seen various animals while living in western Palm Beach County.

He said he wasn't phased by the sighting since they used to live in rural Loxahatchee Groves, which is about 8 miles from where the animal was spotted. Greg Longhurst said they saw wild animals regularly.

"What are some of the other animals you've captured on camera living out in Loxahatchee?" WPTV reporter Cassandra Garcia asked.

"Foxes, bobcats, otters, hawks," Greg Longhurst replied.

Diana Longhurst said they're not too worried that the coyotes will be a danger to them.

Greg and Diana Longhurst say multiple people who live near them have been seeing coyotes lately.
Greg and Diana Longhurst say multiple people who live near them have been seeing coyotes lately.

"Everybody is concerned about him. A lot of people are afraid of him, but I don't think they're going to harm you," Diana Longhurst said. "Maybe they attack your animals and your livestock."

The couple said they've never had a dangerous encounter with any coyotes on their old property.

"No, they run immediately," Diana Longhurst said.

This recent coyote sighting is one of many in a populated area and the Longhursts believe it won't be the last.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) and defensive end Tyree Wilson tackle Miami...
Will Devon Achane Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill speaks during a news conference following an NFL...
Will Tyreek Hill Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
WFLX Home for the Holidays Contest
Home for the Holidays Contest
Indian River County deputies raid Moonlight Arcade in Sebastian
Construction underway for country club community in Port St. Lucie

Latest News

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell listens to Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13)...
Mike Norvell becomes FSU's first ACC coach of year since 1997
No. 13 Florida Atlantic hands Liberty its first loss of the season
Hurricane season that saw storms from California to Nova Scotia ends
Florida's GOP chairman subject in rape investigation