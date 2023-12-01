Live: Christmas tree lighting at Tradition in Port St. Lucie

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Watch the ceremony live below:

Join WPTV on Friday evening at the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Tradition in Port St. Lucie.

The evening will be filled with joy as Santa and Mrs. Claus make a grand entrance to illuminate the Christmas tree, while children delight in taking photos and sharing their holiday wishes.

Those in attendance can explore a kid zone's trackless train and enjoy delicious treats from a variety of food trucks.

Vendors will also be onsite offering local gifts if you'd like to purchase a holiday present for that special someone.

Festivities will take place from 5-9 p.m. at Tradition Square on Southwest Meeting Street. The tree lighting took place at 6:10 p.m.

