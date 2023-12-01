Person extricated after crash at US 441, Palmetto Park Road
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
One person was taken to a hospital Friday after a two-vehicle crash west of Boca Raton.
The crash occurred at about noon at the intersection of U.S. Highway 441 and Palmetto Park Road.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said a person in one of the vehicles had to be extricated. That person was taken to a nearby hospital.
The other person declined hospitalization.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies were investigating the crash.
