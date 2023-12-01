Police: Boy, 12, confesses to thefts, attempted thefts of Kia, Hyundai vehicles

FILE - The Hyundai company logo is displayed Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Littleton, Colo....
FILE - The Hyundai company logo is displayed Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. Hyundai and Kia are telling owners, Friday, March 23, 2023 of over 571,000 SUVs and minivans in the U.S. to park them outdoors because the tow hitch harnesses can catch fire while they are parked or being driven. The Korean automakers are recalling the vehicles. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A 12-year-old boy has confessed to a series of car thefts in Port St. Lucie, police said Friday.

Port St. Lucie police Sgt. Dominick Mesiti said the boy was arrested Thursday afternoon. He faces eight counts of attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle, three counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle and eight counts of criminal mischief.

Mesiti said the boy was linked to a series of vehicle thefts and attempted vehicle thefts in the western region of Port St. Lucie between Oct. 5 and Nov. 28.

"The crimes primarily occurred during the overnight hours and the suspect was specifically targeting certain models of Kias and Hyundais that were left unlocked," Mesiti said.

Detectives originally arrested the suspect in connection with four automobile thefts that took place from Oct. 5 to Nov. 7, but he didn't qualify to be detained and was released from jail.

The suspect was arrested again after an attempted vehicle burglary on Nov. 8, but he was released again.

Police continued to receive several more reports of thefts and attempted thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles, and the suspect was arrested once more.

Mesiti said the boy confessed to the remaining crimes during an interview with detectives.

