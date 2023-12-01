Shelter dogs get holiday photo shoot on beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Several dogs from the Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control shelter were the subjects of a beachside photo shoot to find forever homes in time for the holidays.

With time in the shelter ranging from 50 days to 135 days, several dogs were primped and profiled for the shoot by volunteers, including photography team Tails and Paws Photography.

Honor enjoys spending the holidays by the beach, soaking up the sun.
With many county shelters at capacity across the country, the shoot aims to serve as a reminder that several adorable and adoptable animals are ready for loving homes at the Palm Beach County ACC.

To view a full list of adoptable animals, visit Animal Care and Control at 7100 Belvedere Road.

