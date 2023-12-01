St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara announces sudden retirement

The longtime sheriff of St. Lucie County announced Friday that he is suddenly retiring.

Sheriff Ken Mascara is leaving his post, a position that he has held since 2001.

Mascara had won reelection campaigns from 2004-2020.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that he has appointed Keith Pearson, a lieutenant with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, to become the next sheriff.

Pearson has more than 20 years of law enforcement experience and is the recipient of the United States Department of Justice Distinguished Service Medal and the United States Southern District Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award.

Pearson earned his associate degree in criminal justice from Indian River State College.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

