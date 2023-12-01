Tyreek Hill says he'll pay salary of student cameraman suspended by NFL

Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) defends as Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek...
Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) defends as Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) catches a pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to run for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said Thursday that he'll pay the salary of a University of Miami student photographer whose game credentials have been revoked by the NFL.

Kevin Fitzgibbons posted a video on social media Tuesday night revealing that the NFL suspended him for his role in Hill's backflip celebration after a touchdown during the second quarter of Miami's 42-21 home win against the Carolina Panthers earlier this season.

But Hill told reporters Thursday that he's looking out for his "guy."

"Me and K-Fitz, we've got a long history together," Hill said. "The news is something I already knew. I told him, 'Don't let this get to you. Just hold your head up. You're still young. Continue to do what you love.' Me and him are going to continue to work together. I told him I was going to cover his salary, whatever the NFL was going to pay him or whatever. I told him I was going to make sure that I do what's right and take care of you, make sure you're not out of a job. That's my guy."

After Hill scored a 41-yard touchdown catch during the Oct. 15 game, the seven-time Pro Bowl player spotted Fitzgibbons recording the score with his cellphone. Hill then grabbed the phone and recorded himself doing a celebratory backflip.

Fitzgibbons said the NFL told him whether it was planned or not, he "still had to be disciplined" and "shouldn't have jumped on the sidelines after the play."

Hill said he lobbied to the NFL on Fitzgibbons' behalf.

"But they've got their reasoning and I was just like, 'Look, you guys have your reasoning. You guys already have your mind made up, so that's it,'" Hill said. "That's all I can do. There's nothing that I can say. 'Hey, I'm going to sit out or not do this or do anything.' Those guys already made a decision and they stuck with it. So, as men, we've got to abide by what they say."

