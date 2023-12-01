Victim identified in fatal excavator accident

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The investigation into a fatal construction accident last month in Palm Beach County claims the operator of an excavator lost balance of the machinery.

The accident happened Nov. 9 along Lewis Cove in Delray Beach where crews were knocking down a home.

According to police, the man operating the excavator said the equipment, "began to shift off balance," as he was driving it up a pile of debris and then equipment tipped over.

The report said Eric Guthrie, 56, of Loxahatchee, was standing at a platform by his truck and was killed when the arm of the excavator landed on him.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) and defensive end Tyree Wilson tackle Miami...
Will Devon Achane Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill speaks during a news conference following an NFL...
Will Tyreek Hill Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Aftercare counselor at Jupiter Farms Elementary arrested
Indian River County deputies raid Moonlight Arcade in Sebastian
WFLX Home for the Holidays Contest
Home for the Holidays Contest

Latest News

Bill would require notifying school district if employee is issued risk order
Live: Christmas tree lighting at Tradition in Port St. Lucie
2 suspects from Miami arrested in catalytic converter thefts in Martin County
St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara announces sudden retirement