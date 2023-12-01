Where to watch Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade for free

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Just after the sun sets Saturday evening, the waters along the Intracoastal will sparkle with festive brilliance as the annual Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade illuminates the coast from North Palm Beach to the iconic Jupiter Lighthouse.

Decks will be adorned with twinkling lights, inflatable snowmen, towering Christmas trees, and even Santa himself waving cheerfully to the crowds.

"This event is the kickoff to the holiday season. It's the brightest night of the year. That's what we say. It's we think it's even bigger and better than Fourth of July because we have the fireworks but we also have all these beautifully decorated boats every year and they just go all out. The waterway is so narrow that really everybody can see it," said Alyssa Freeman, the executive director of the Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County.

Dazzling vessels with vibrant floating displays will warm hearts as it supports two noble toy drives both the Marine's Toys for Tots and one for Little Smiles.

"Sometimes people do fall on hard times and just need a little extra boost around the holidays. So you know, it's any kid that we think needs a smile. They apply," said Brittany Perdigon, the executive director of Little Smiles.

There are several free viewing areas including Harbour Side Place, Juno Park, Bert Winters Park, North Palm Beach Country Club, and the River Walk.

Organizers say if you are watching from a draw bridge (like Indiantown Road or Donald Ross Road) be sure to stay off the part of the bridge that opens so the parade is not delayed.

The grand marshals, Mo & Sally from Kool 105.5, will be on a yacht named Koala.

