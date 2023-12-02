Annual Holiday with the Chimps celebrated at Fort Pierce sanctuary

Dec. 2, 2023
One of the largest chimpanzee sanctuaries in the world is located right here in Fort Pierce, and on Saturday, residents were able to celebrate during the annual Holiday with the Chimps event.

The 150-acre sanctuary was the setting for a festive holiday party where chimps opened presents, gathered around a Christmas tree, and ate their favorite foods. They even serenaded each other, the guests and volunteers who were present. A primatologist was on hand to discuss chimp communication.

The event is one of a handful that the organization has throughout the year where the public is invited in to tour the property to help raise funds and awareness about chimpanzee conservation.

Since its inception, Save the Chimps has been home to more than 330 chimpanzees in need. To learn more about Save the Chimps and the next upcoming events, visit Savethechimps.org.

