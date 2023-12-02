Delray Beach welcomes 23rd Art Festival

More than 100 artists are lining the streets of Downtown Delray Beach this weekend for the 23rd Art Festival.

Artists from all over the country are celebrating and showcasing their art and creations for two days.

The curated art festival is similar to an outdoor gallery, where booths are set up and you can speak and share experiences with artists and creators.

There are various types of art featured there, including glass, photography, painting, mixed media, fiber, jewelry and more.

Some artists WPTV spoke with say festivals give them and art aficionados to have deeper conversations about what inspires artists and their creative processes.

We spoke with one artist, Justin McKenney, who says those connections are crucial especially when we’re living in such a fast-paced world. He created a collection of fruit and vegetable-inspired bowls that actually feel like the real deal. He says, it’s good to slow down and look at art from time to time to gain a new appreciation for it.

“I think the conversation resonates more than just scrolling through the internet,” he said. “You see it, and you hear it, and you get to know me and my story and I think we’re able to build a connection. I feel fortunate that these types of festivals are available to us because it’s a great way to get out into the community and build awareness of not only my art but all the other exhibitors that are here as well.”

He created one mold at first, the cantaloupe. From there, he expanded to more than a dozen different vibrant vegetables and fruits.

We also spoke to Andrew Muckler, an artist based out of Riverview. He mixes painting and wood carving into pieces meant to start a conversation, mostly focused on spirituality and healing.

Artist Josh Fradis from Palm Beach Gardens also helped coordinate the show and showcased his old-world style glass-blown pieces.

The festival goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday Dec. 2 and Sunday Dec. 3. It is free and pets are welcome.

