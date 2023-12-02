No. 8 Hurricanes open ACC play with balanced 62-49 win over Notre Dame

Miami guard Matthew Cleveland (0) takes a shot as Notre Dame guard Braeden Shrewsberry (11)...
Miami guard Matthew Cleveland (0) takes a shot as Notre Dame guard Braeden Shrewsberry (11) and guard J.R. Konieczny (20) close in during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Matthew Cleveland scored 14 points, Norchad Omier and Nijel Pack each added 13 and No. 8 Miami beat Notre Dame 62-49 on Saturday in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.

Omier added 13 rebounds for the Hurricanes (6-1, 1-0), who finished with a 16-0 edge in fast-break points.

J.R. Konieczny scored 14 for Notre Dame (3-4, 0-1). Tae Davis finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Fighting Irish.

With former Hurricane standouts like Bruce Brown — in town with the Indiana Pacers to play the Miami Heat — and Davon Reed sitting courtside, Miami held Notre Dame to 29% shooting, 19% on 3-pointers.

Braeden Shrewsberry's 3-pointer with 7:25 left in the first half put Notre Dame up 20-19. But Miami — in what has been a calling card for the Hurricanes this season, the big spurt — took the lead right back with a 12-0 run, with five different players scoring during the burst that started when Kyshawn George hit a 3-pointer.

It was the eighth time already this season that Miami had a run of at least 10-0 during a game. This one put the Hurricanes on top to stay, though the game remained relatively close until the end.

Another key for Miami in the early going: Omier didn't have a foul before halftime for the second time this season.

The Hurricanes are plus-59 this season in first halves with Omier on the floor, only plus-8 when he isn't — and in the last three games, that disparity is even more obvious. It's plus-41 with Omier on the floor, minus-20 otherwise in those opening halves.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) and defensive end Tyree Wilson tackle Miami...
Will Devon Achane Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Bill would require notifying school district if employee is issued risk order
Longtime sheriff of St. Lucie County announces sudden retirement
Hazmat team responds to HCA Florida JFK Hospital after haze fills ICU
Lottery officials said Tracy Neff chose to take home the one-time cash option of $3,125,000...
Lucky man ‘just about passed out’ after winning $5M on lottery scratch-off

Latest News

Delray Beach welcomes 23rd Art Festival
Realistic crash drill teaches teens dangers of drunk, distracted driving
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., left, with Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., speaks to the media after their...
Rubio, Scott call for Biden to ban travel from China
Report: Marlins finalizing deal to add former Giants manager Gabe Kapler