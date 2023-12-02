Realistic crash drill teaches teens dangers of drunk, distracted driving

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dozens of teenagers and their parents were in Wellington Saturday to watch as actors, deputies, and rescue crews went through the motions of a horrific accident.

No one was actually in danger, but organizer Safety for Life Foundation says it’s a way to teach teenagers an important lesson.

The organization worked with Palm Beach County deputies and firefighters to make this feel as real as possible.

They call it a realistic re-enactment of a bad crash involving high school students.

The organization says they wanted to show teenagers the potential consequences of driving while drunk or distracted.

Students played injured actors, while deputies and fire rescue crews went through the motions of a trauma rescue. They also had a safety fair with resources, information, and discussions about safe driving.

The executive director for the organization, Tara Applebaum, says these events are crucial for teens to be a part of before they get behind the wheel.

“All of the things they’re seeing really happens in a devastating crash,” she said. “we’re hoping this is the closest they ever get to an actual crash.”

This was the first time it was held outside of school grounds, but they say it’s a way to get to more people in the community.

It was held at the Polo Club in Wellington, and they brought out a trauma rescue helicopter, fire trucks, deputy cars, and even a funeral vehicle to illustrate what would happen in a deadly crash like this impromptu one.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) and defensive end Tyree Wilson tackle Miami...
Will Devon Achane Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Bill would require notifying school district if employee is issued risk order
Longtime sheriff of St. Lucie County announces sudden retirement
Hazmat team responds to HCA Florida JFK Hospital after haze fills ICU
Lottery officials said Tracy Neff chose to take home the one-time cash option of $3,125,000...
Lucky man ‘just about passed out’ after winning $5M on lottery scratch-off

Latest News

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., left, with Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., speaks to the media after their...
Rubio, Scott call for Biden to ban travel from China
Report: Marlins finalizing deal to add former Giants manager Gabe Kapler
Survey: Who would you like to see perform at SunFest?
Network outage causes backlog for multiple St. Lucie County agencies