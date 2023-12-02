Realistic crash drill teaches teens dangers of drunk, distracted driving

Dozens of teenagers and their parents were in Wellington Saturday to watch as actors, deputies, and rescue crews went through the motions of a horrific accident.

No one was actually in danger, but organizer Safety for Life Foundation says it’s a way to teach teenagers an important lesson.

The organization worked with Palm Beach County deputies and firefighters to make this feel as real as possible.

They call it a realistic re-enactment of a bad crash involving high school students.

The organization says they wanted to show teenagers the potential consequences of driving while drunk or distracted.

Students played injured actors, while deputies and fire rescue crews went through the motions of a trauma rescue. They also had a safety fair with resources, information, and discussions about safe driving.

The executive director for the organization, Tara Applebaum, says these events are crucial for teens to be a part of before they get behind the wheel.

“All of the things they’re seeing really happens in a devastating crash,” she said. “we’re hoping this is the closest they ever get to an actual crash.”

This was the first time it was held outside of school grounds, but they say it’s a way to get to more people in the community.

It was held at the Polo Club in Wellington, and they brought out a trauma rescue helicopter, fire trucks, deputy cars, and even a funeral vehicle to illustrate what would happen in a deadly crash like this impromptu one.

Scripps Only Content 2023