Report: Marlins finalizing deal to add former Giants manager Gabe Kapler

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins are finalizing an agreement to hire former San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler as an assistant general manager, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the deal has not been finalized.

Kapler was fired by the Giants with three days left in the 2023 regular season after the team failed to make the playoffs for a second straight year. He had a 295-248 record over four seasons with the Giants, but his only year guiding the team to a winning record was 2021, when San Francisco won a franchise-record 107 games and the NL West title.

San Francisco lost in the NL Division Series that year in five games to Los Angeles, then went 81-81 last year. The Giants were 78-81 at the time of Kapler's firing.

The 48-year-old Kapler also managed the Philadelphia Phillies from 2018-2019, going 161-163.

Once his hiring is announced, Kapler will be one of four assistant general managers under new president of baseball operations Peter Bendix, including Brian Chattin, Daniel Greenlee and Oz Ocampo. The Marlins brought in Bendix last month to lead the organization.

Also Friday, the Marlins claimed right-hander Kaleb Ort off waivers from Seattle. Ort was 1-2 with a 6.26 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 23 innings last season.

