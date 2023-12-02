Rubio, Scott call for Biden to ban travel from China

Five Republican U.S. senators, including both of Florida's senators, called on President Joe Biden on Friday to ban travel from China due to what they called a "mysterious" respiratory illness.

Northern China and Beijing are seeing a surge in children with respiratory illnesses that the Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization are monitoring closely, CNN reported this week.

"Until more is known about what could be a new pathogen, the United States must do everything possible to prevent the illness from reaching American shores," Scott wrote.

Joining Rubio and Scott in calling for the travel restrictions are Sens. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., and Mike Braun, R-Ind.

"[W]e should not wait for the WHO to take action given its track record of slavish deference to the [Chinese Communist Party]," Rubio posted on his website. "We must take the necessary steps to protect the health of Americans, and our economy. That means we should immediately restrict travel between the United States and the [People's Republic of China] until we know more about the dangers posed by this new illness. A ban on travel now could save our country from death, lockdowns, mandates, and further outbreaks later."

Read the full letter that the senators sent to Biden:

