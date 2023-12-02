Survey: Who would you like to see perform at SunFest?

SunFest is celebrating its 40th year of rocking out along the West Palm Beach waterfront, and they're asking fans to help make the festival even better.

Organizers of the annual downtown waterfront music festival have released a survey for fans to pick the musical acts they'd like to see the most.

The public will get to choose between five different groups of performers.

Music fans can also still take advantage of their "early bird" ticket sale.

A three-day pass costs $120.

The 2024 edition of SunFest will take place May 3-5.

