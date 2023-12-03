7th Annual Holiday Arts Festival takes place in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dozens of artists gathered in West Palm Beach on Sunday to celebrate and showcase their art ahead of the holiday season.

It was the seventh Annual Holiday Arts Festival put together by the Armory Art Center. It featured all sorts of art, including wood carving, photography, prints. It also included a fan favorite: live painting.

The center is adding more programming for the holidays, as well.

Next Sunday, Dec. 10, your family can hand paint ornaments for the holidays.

It’ll happen at The Square near downtown West Palm Beach on Rosemary Avenue.

Artists of all levels are invited and it’s a free event from 1 to 4 p.m.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Lottery officials said Tracy Neff chose to take home the one-time cash option of $3,125,000...
Lucky man ‘just about passed out’ after winning $5M on lottery scratch-off
Bill would require notifying school district if employee is issued risk order
WFLX Home for the Holidays Contest
Home for the Holidays Contest
Hazmat team responds to HCA Florida JFK Hospital after haze fills ICU
Delray Beach welcomes 23rd Art Festival

Latest News

Holiday antique show takes over South Florida Fairgrounds
Florida State quarterback Brock Glenn runs the ball against Louisville during the first half...
Seminoles miss out on spot in College Football Playoff
Orlando man sentenced in 15 years in prison in manslaughter of girlfriend
Keiser football team beats Bethel of Tennessee 56-14 in NAIA quarterfinals