Holiday antique show takes over South Florida Fairgrounds

The monthly antique show held at the South Florida Fairgrounds felt a little different this month.

It was the holiday edition.

Dozens of vendors gathered there to show off and sell anything vintage and retro, including art, jewelry and collectibles on Saturday.

William Meredith is a dealer who’s been going to the show for decades.

He said those events are a great way for aficionados to get their hands on unique objects that sometimes date back centuries.

"You’re going to find it here and this is the only place you’ll find it," he said while holding one of his Coca-Cola antique items at the show. "There’s two of these that have sold on eBay in the last 30 years. This is number 3.

"We’ve been buying and selling in West Palm Beach for about 40 years. We’re right out front. You get good crowds and there’s a variety of dealers here that will have really good stuff.”

The next show will be Dec. 29-31.

