Holiday antique show takes over South Florida Fairgrounds

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The monthly antique show held at the South Florida Fairgrounds felt a little different this month.

It was the holiday edition.

Dozens of vendors gathered there to show off and sell anything vintage and retro, including art, jewelry and collectibles on Saturday.

William Meredith is a dealer who’s been going to the show for decades.

He said those events are a great way for aficionados to get their hands on unique objects that sometimes date back centuries.

"You’re going to find it here and this is the only place you’ll find it," he said while holding one of his Coca-Cola antique items at the show. "There’s two of these that have sold on eBay in the last 30 years. This is number 3.

"We’ve been buying and selling in West Palm Beach for about 40 years. We’re right out front. You get good crowds and there’s a variety of dealers here that will have really good stuff.”

The next show will be Dec. 29-31.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Lottery officials said Tracy Neff chose to take home the one-time cash option of $3,125,000...
Lucky man ‘just about passed out’ after winning $5M on lottery scratch-off
Bill would require notifying school district if employee is issued risk order
WFLX Home for the Holidays Contest
Home for the Holidays Contest
Hazmat team responds to HCA Florida JFK Hospital after haze fills ICU
Delray Beach welcomes 23rd Art Festival

Latest News

7th Annual Holiday Arts Festival takes place in West Palm Beach
Florida State quarterback Brock Glenn runs the ball against Louisville during the first half...
Seminoles miss out on spot in College Football Playoff
Orlando man sentenced in 15 years in prison in manslaughter of girlfriend
Keiser football team beats Bethel of Tennessee 56-14 in NAIA quarterfinals