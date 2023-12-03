Johnell Davis scores 24 points to lead No. 13 FAU over Charleston 90-74

Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis (1) grabs a rebound over Charleston guard Khalil London...
Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis (1) grabs a rebound over Charleston guard Khalil London (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Boca Raton, Fla. Florida Atlantic defeated Charleston 90-74. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Johnell Davis scored 24, and Vladislav Goldin added 17 points and 12 rebounds to propel No. 13 Florida Atlantic to a 90-74 victory over Charleston in the finale of the Field of 68 Tipoff.

Coming off a performance without a field goal against Liberty in the Tipoff opener, Davis took over the Owls’ offense in the final 12 minutes. Davis, a junior, also grabbed 10 rebounds.

"This was the fastest he looked in a long time," FAU coach Dusty May said. "is first step was dynamic."

Reyne Smith led the Cougars (4-4) with 14 points.

Back-to-back Davis buckets gave the Owls (7-1) their first lead of the second half, 56-55. The Owls never looked back.

A physical game inside a charged Eleanor Baldwin Arena saw tempers flare several times. At one point, May and Charleston coach Pat Kelsey needed to be separated by referees.

"I guess there was miscommunication during the game and something was said and I couldn’t hear, and then it just it escalated from there," May said, adding, "ou know, they’re a fiery program. They’re scrappy. They’re tough. That’s why they are good. They fight tooth and nail and we fight tooth and nail as well, so it’s two competitive programs."

Hard feelings didn’t linger.

"When competitors are out there competing, stuff happens from time to time," Kelsey said. "We shook hands after the game."

Goldin spent the final 11:40 of the first half on the bench after picking up his second foul. With the Owls primary big man sitting, Charleston outscored FAU 31-21 to take a 46-40 lead at the half.

"There’s no secret that at the top of the scouting reports of every team we play is getting Vlad in foul trouble," May said.

The victory is the first for FAU against Charleston in 10 games.

Next up for FAU is a return to Madison Square Garden, where the Owls won the East regional last season as a No. 9 seed and earned their trip to the Final Four. FAU will face No. 214 Illinois on Tuesday.

The Owls hope starting point guard Nick Boyd, missed his fifth consecutive game with what is being called a leg injury, will be in the lineup.

"I’m really excited to go back to a place where we have such fond memories — to stay in the same hotel and play in the same arena is a cool deal," May said, "But this is a new team that’s extremely honored to play in this event with Coach Valvano — Jimmy V’s — legacy, playing in MSG on ESPN in a doubleheader with such historic programs is once again a complement to the guys we have in our program."

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Lottery officials said Tracy Neff chose to take home the one-time cash option of $3,125,000...
Lucky man ‘just about passed out’ after winning $5M on lottery scratch-off
Bill would require notifying school district if employee is issued risk order
WFLX Home for the Holidays Contest
Home for the Holidays Contest
Hazmat team responds to HCA Florida JFK Hospital after haze fills ICU
Longtime sheriff of St. Lucie County announces sudden retirement

Latest News

Fellsmere residents angry about drainage issues
Florida State coach Mike Norvell lifts the trophy after the team's win over Louisville in the...
No. 4 Seminoles beat No. 15 Louisville 16-6 for first ACC title since 2014
Annual Holiday with the Chimps celebrated at Fort Pierce sanctuary
Miami guard Matthew Cleveland (0) takes a shot as Notre Dame guard Braeden Shrewsberry (11)...
No. 8 Hurricanes open ACC play with balanced 62-49 win over Notre Dame