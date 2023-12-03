Keiser football team beats Bethel of Tennessee 56-14 in NAIA quarterfinals

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The No. 3-ranked Keiser football team on Saturday routed No. 7-ranked Bethel of Tennessee 56-14 in the quarterfinals of the NAIA playoffs in West Palm Beach.

Keiser improved to 9-2.

“I feel like this season is unfinished business," one fan said. "I feel like we’re going to take it.”

The Seahawks are unbeaten after defeating Valdosta State of Georgia on Sept. 16.

Andrew Burnette had three rushing touchdowns and Wendol Philord returned a fumble 65 yards for a touchdown.

“We’ve built this thing around championship level defense and a certain brand on offense," Kesier coach Doug Socha said. "Our kicking game has been pretty special as well. So I think it’s going to take all three phases to be really good.”

Keiser will host the semifinal matchup on Saturday, facing College of Idaho. Game time is set for 1 p.m.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Lottery officials said Tracy Neff chose to take home the one-time cash option of $3,125,000...
Lucky man ‘just about passed out’ after winning $5M on lottery scratch-off
Bill would require notifying school district if employee is issued risk order
WFLX Home for the Holidays Contest
Home for the Holidays Contest
Hazmat team responds to HCA Florida JFK Hospital after haze fills ICU
Longtime sheriff of St. Lucie County announces sudden retirement

Latest News

Saturday with Santa brings joy, new clothes, presents to local children
Fellsmere residents angry about drainage issues
Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis (1) grabs a rebound over Charleston guard Khalil London...
Johnell Davis scores 24 points to lead No. 13 FAU over Charleston 90-74
Florida State coach Mike Norvell lifts the trophy after the team's win over Louisville in the...
No. 4 Seminoles beat No. 15 Louisville 16-6 for first ACC title since 2014