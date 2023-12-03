Saturday with Santa brings joy, new clothes, presents to local children

The Kiwanis Club of Stuart held its annual “Saturday with Santa” where 90 local children received holiday packages.

Martin County elementary school guidance counselors and two nonprofits selected children from each organization that they felt would benefit from the free event.

The parents of the children chosen had two weeks to go to Target and select $100 of clothing before coming to the event on Saturday at First United Methodist Church to pick up their gift bags and meet Santa Claus.

In addition to the clothing, the Treasure Coast Food Bank donated a full pallet of toys, the Stuart Fire Rescue allowed children on a fire truck and the Martin County Sheriff's Office grilled food for attendees.

“This is a signature project of the club and a highlight for all the members,” said Virginia Hill, president of Kiwanis Club. “We have been presenting ‘Saturday with Santa’ for area elementary school children for more than 50 years.

According to the organization's website, The Kiwanis Club of Stuart has been assisting the children of Martin County since 1938.

