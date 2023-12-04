Bowl-bound: Which teams are playing and where?

This Oct. 16, 2013 photo shows the College Football Playoff logo printed across a backdrop used during a news conference in Irving, Texas. The College Football Playoff is bringing a Super Bowl-style halftime show to the national championship game without bumping the marching bands. ESPN and the College Football Playoff say they will announce Tuesday, May 16, 2017 that a musical guest will perform at halftime of this season's title game in Atlanta on Jan. 8, 2018, and the performance will be aired on ESPN. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

(AP)