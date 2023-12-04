Bowl-bound: Which teams are playing and where?
Here are the bowl pairings to conclude the 2023 college football season:
Saturday, Dec. 16
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Georgia Southern vs. Ohio
Brooks Stadium | Conway, South Carolina
Celebration Bowl
Howard vs. Florida A&M
Mercedez-Benz Stadium | Atlanta
New Orleans Bowl
Louisiana vs. Jacksonville State
Caesars Superdome | New Orleans, Louisiana
Cure Bowl
Appalachian State vs. Miami University
FBC Mortgage Stadium | Orlando, Florida
New Mexico Bowl
New Mexico State vs. Fresno State
University Stadium | Albuquerque, New Mexico
LA Bowl
Boise State vs. UCLA
SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, California
Independence Bowl
Texas Tech vs. California
Independence Stadium | Shreveport, Louisiana
Monday, Dec. 18
Famous Toastery Bowl
Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion
Jerry Richardson Stadium | Charlotte, North Carolina
Tuesday, Dec. 19
Frisco Bowl
Marshall vs. UTSA
Toyota Stadium | Frisco, Texas
Thursday, Dec. 21
Boca Raton Bowl
South Florida vs. Syracuse
FAU Stadium | Boca Raton, Florida
Friday, Dec. 22
Gasparilla Bowl
Central Florida vs. Duke
Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, Florida
Saturday, Dec. 23
Camellia Bowl
Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois
Cramton Bowl | Montgomery, Alabama
Birmingham Bowl
Georgia Tech vs. Troy
Protective Stadium | Birmingham, Alabama
Armed Forces Bowl
James Madison vs. Air Force
Amon G. Carter Stadium | Fort Worth, Texas
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Utah State vs. Georgia State
Albertsons Stadium | Boise, Idaho
68 Ventures Bowl
South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan
Hancock Whitney Stadium | Mobile, Alabama
Las Vegas Bowl
Northwestern vs. Utah
Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas
Hawaii Bowl
San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina
Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex | Honolulu
Tuesday, Dec. 26
Quick Lane Bowl
Bowling Green vs. Minnesota
Ford Field | Detroit
First Responder Bowl
Texas State vs. Rice
Gerald J. Ford Stadium | Dallas
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Kansas vs. UNLV
Chase Field | Phoenix
Wednesday, Dec. 27
Military Bowl
Tulane vs. Virginia Tech
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium | Annapolis, Maryland
Duke's Mayo Bowl
North Carolina vs. West Virginia
Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, North Carolina
Holiday Bowl
Louisville vs. USC
Petco Park | San Diego
Texas Bowl
Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M
NRG Stadium | Houston
Thursday, Dec. 28
Fenway Bowl
SMU vs. Boston College
Fenway Park | Boston
Pinstripe Bowl
Miami vs. Rutgers
Yankee Stadium | New York
Pop-Tarts Bowl
NC State vs. Kansas State
Camping World Stadium | Orlando, Florida
Alamo Bowl
Oklahoma vs. Arizona
Alamodome | San Antonio
Friday, Dec. 29
Gator Bowl
Clemson vs. Kentucky
EverBank Field | Jacksonville, Florida
Sun Bowl
Oregon State vs. Notre Dame
Sun Bowl | El Paso, Texas
Liberty Bowl
Iowa State vs. Memphis
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium | Memphis, Tennessee
Cotton Bowl
No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Missouri
AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas
Saturday, Dec. 30
Peach Bowl
Penn State vs. Mississippi
Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta
Music City Bowl
Auburn vs. Maryland
Nissan Stadium | Nashville, Tennessee
Orange Bowl
Florida State vs. Georgia
Hard Rock Stadium | Miami Gardens, Florida
Arizona Bowl
Toledo vs. Wyoming
Arizona Stadium | Tucson, Arizona
Monday, Jan. 1
ReliaQuest Bowl
LSU vs. Wisconsin
Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, Florida
Citrus Bowl
Iowa vs. Tennessee
Camping World Stadium - Orlando, Florida
Fiesta Bowl
Oregon vs. Liberty
State Farm Stadium - Glendale, Arizona
College Football Playoff Semifinal at Rose Bowl
No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama
Rose Bowl | Pasadena, California
College Football Playoff Semifinal at Sugar Bowl
No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas
Caesars Superdome | New Orleans
Monday, Jan. 8
College Football Playoff National Championship
Rose Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner
NRG Stadium - Houston
