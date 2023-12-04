Bowl-bound: Which teams are playing and where?

This Oct. 16, 2013 photo shows the College Football Playoff logo printed across a backdrop...
This Oct. 16, 2013 photo shows the College Football Playoff logo printed across a backdrop used during a news conference in Irving, Texas. The College Football Playoff is bringing a Super Bowl-style halftime show to the national championship game without bumping the marching bands. ESPN and the College Football Playoff say they will announce Tuesday, May 16, 2017 that a musical guest will perform at halftime of this season's title game in Atlanta on Jan. 8, 2018, and the performance will be aired on ESPN. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Here are the bowl pairings to conclude the 2023 college football season:

Saturday, Dec. 16

Myrtle Beach Bowl
Georgia Southern vs. Ohio
Brooks Stadium | Conway, South Carolina

Celebration Bowl
Howard vs. Florida A&M
Mercedez-Benz Stadium | Atlanta

New Orleans Bowl
Louisiana vs. Jacksonville State
Caesars Superdome | New Orleans, Louisiana

Cure Bowl
Appalachian State vs. Miami University
FBC Mortgage Stadium | Orlando, Florida

New Mexico Bowl
New Mexico State vs. Fresno State
University Stadium | Albuquerque, New Mexico

LA Bowl
Boise State vs. UCLA
SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, California

Independence Bowl
Texas Tech vs. California
Independence Stadium | Shreveport, Louisiana

Monday, Dec. 18

Famous Toastery Bowl
Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion
Jerry Richardson Stadium | Charlotte, North Carolina

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Frisco Bowl
Marshall vs. UTSA
Toyota Stadium | Frisco, Texas

Thursday, Dec. 21

Boca Raton Bowl
South Florida vs. Syracuse
FAU Stadium | Boca Raton, Florida

Friday, Dec. 22

Gasparilla Bowl
Central Florida vs. Duke
Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, Florida

Saturday, Dec. 23

Camellia Bowl
Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois
Cramton Bowl | Montgomery, Alabama

Birmingham Bowl
Georgia Tech vs. Troy
Protective Stadium | Birmingham, Alabama

Armed Forces Bowl
James Madison vs. Air Force
Amon G. Carter Stadium | Fort Worth, Texas

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Utah State vs. Georgia State
Albertsons Stadium | Boise, Idaho

68 Ventures Bowl
South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan
Hancock Whitney Stadium | Mobile, Alabama

Las Vegas Bowl
Northwestern vs. Utah
Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas

Hawaii Bowl
San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina
Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex | Honolulu

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl
Bowling Green vs. Minnesota
Ford Field | Detroit

First Responder Bowl
Texas State vs. Rice
Gerald J. Ford Stadium | Dallas

Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Kansas vs. UNLV
Chase Field | Phoenix

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl
Tulane vs. Virginia Tech
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium | Annapolis, Maryland

Duke's Mayo Bowl
North Carolina vs. West Virginia
Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, North Carolina

Holiday Bowl
Louisville vs. USC
Petco Park | San Diego

Texas Bowl
Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M
NRG Stadium | Houston

Thursday, Dec. 28

Fenway Bowl
SMU vs. Boston College
Fenway Park | Boston

Pinstripe Bowl
Miami vs. Rutgers
Yankee Stadium | New York

Pop-Tarts Bowl
NC State vs. Kansas State
Camping World Stadium | Orlando, Florida

Alamo Bowl
Oklahoma vs. Arizona
Alamodome | San Antonio

Friday, Dec. 29

Gator Bowl
Clemson vs. Kentucky
EverBank Field | Jacksonville, Florida

Sun Bowl
Oregon State vs. Notre Dame
Sun Bowl | El Paso, Texas

Liberty Bowl
Iowa State vs. Memphis
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium | Memphis, Tennessee

Cotton Bowl
No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Missouri
AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas

Saturday, Dec. 30

Peach Bowl
Penn State vs. Mississippi
Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta

Music City Bowl
Auburn vs. Maryland
Nissan Stadium | Nashville, Tennessee

Orange Bowl
Florida State vs. Georgia
Hard Rock Stadium | Miami Gardens, Florida

Arizona Bowl
Toledo vs. Wyoming
Arizona Stadium | Tucson, Arizona

Monday, Jan. 1

ReliaQuest Bowl
LSU vs. Wisconsin
Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, Florida

Citrus Bowl
Iowa vs. Tennessee
Camping World Stadium - Orlando, Florida

Fiesta Bowl
Oregon vs. Liberty
State Farm Stadium - Glendale, Arizona

College Football Playoff Semifinal at Rose Bowl
No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama
Rose Bowl | Pasadena, California

College Football Playoff Semifinal at Sugar Bowl
No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas
Caesars Superdome | New Orleans

Monday, Jan. 8

College Football Playoff National Championship
Rose Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner
NRG Stadium - Houston

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Lottery officials said Tracy Neff chose to take home the one-time cash option of $3,125,000...
Lucky man ‘just about passed out’ after winning $5M on lottery scratch-off
Bill would require notifying school district if employee is issued risk order
Delray Beach welcomes 23rd Art Festival
WFLX Home for the Holidays Contest
Home for the Holidays Contest
Hazmat team responds to HCA Florida JFK Hospital after haze fills ICU

Latest News

South Florida, Syracuse to battle in Boca Raton Bowl
Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo runs in for a touch down during the first half of an NCAA...
Hurricanes headed to Pinstripe Bowl to face Rutgers
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates after scoring against the Washington...
Tyreek Hill has 2 TDs as Dolphins beat Commanders 45-15
Lynn University looks for redemption in road to NCAA women's tournament
Coach Sid gets open water athletes ready for Paris Olympics