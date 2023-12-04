Former Olympian who stormed Capitol sentenced

Klete Keller has been sentenced for his role in the insurrection of the U.S. Capitol on Jan....
Klete Keller has been sentenced for his role in the insurrection of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.(FBI via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A former U.S. Olympic swimmer was sentenced last week for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Klete Keller had previously pleaded guilty to one felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding.

The gold medalist was seen inside the Capitol while wearing a U.S. Olympic team jacket. Court records show he later admitted to trying to delete evidence on his phone and threw away his jacket.

On Friday, a judge sentenced Keller to three years probation and six months of home detention.

The Justice Department had asked for 10 months in prison; however, they acknowledged Keller has cooperated with investigators.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lottery officials said Tracy Neff chose to take home the one-time cash option of $3,125,000...
Lucky man ‘just about passed out’ after winning $5M on lottery scratch-off
Delray Beach welcomes 23rd Art Festival
Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) defends as Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek...
Tyreek Hill says he'll pay salary of student cameraman suspended by NFL
WFLX Home for the Holidays Contest
Home for the Holidays Contest
Orlando man sentenced in 15 years in prison in manslaughter of girlfriend

Latest News

Citizens in Khan Younis, Gaza, walk next to building remains on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Israel orders evacuations as it widens offensive, but Palestinians are running out of places to go
Man finds miracle in CT after suffering from rare disorder
Man finds ‘miracle’ after suffering from rare disorder
Bodies of a missing couple were found on Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
Couple's bodies found at military base
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen before sunrise on Capitol Hill in Washington, March. 21,...
OxyContin maker’s bankruptcy deal goes before the Supreme Court, with billions of dollars at stake