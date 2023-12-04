FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: December 4, 2023

We will be in and out of clouds throughout the day Monday as a cold front works its way across the region.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - We will be in and out of clouds throughout the day Monday as a cold front works its way across the region.

Ahead of the front, it’s warm and muggy with temperatures in the mid 80s. We can’t rule out a spotty rain shower, but for the most part, it’s a dry day.

Behind the front, temperatures will really start to come down, especially by Wednesday. Wednesday morning we’re starting off in the 40s and 50s.

During the afternoon, daytime highs will struggle to reach the lower 70s. Some will stay in the 60s all day long. Plus, winds pick up as well.

However, we warm up fairly quickly, and by the weekend we’re back into the 80s. Then a much stronger front comes through on Sunday. That one could bring us some showers and storms.

