Here's how you can expedite your holiday travel

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
During the Thanksgiving holiday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened a record-breaking number of travelers. TSA is offering some tips for those planning to travel in December.

"I have seen it across the board in so many different states," Sukesha Ray, who lives in West Palm Beach, told WPTV.

Ray travels for work every weekend and said so far this holiday season, she's noticed longer lines at TSA checkpoints across the country.

"It's really bad," Ray said. "I've seen crazy congestion."

Sukesha Ray travels across the country and has seen an increase in activity at airports.
From Nov. 17-28, TSA estimated that they screened about 30 million passengers, declaring this the busiest holiday season yet.

"It's not only going to be high now, it's going to continue to remain high," Carl Gould, business analyst and founder of 7 Stage Advisors, said. "We went from historic lows, and now we are past the pre-pandemic highs."

Gould said there are several things holiday travelers can do to prepare.

"If you have not signed up for TSA PreCheck, Clear or one of the expedited services, I highly recommend that you do that now," Gould said. "I make a habit of trying to fly out first thing in the morning, or last thing in the evening, try to find off-peak times for travel."

Carl Gould offers some advice on how travelers can make their way through security at airports...
TSA recommends before you pack check the list of prohibited items at TSA.gov and when you're at the airport, have your identification out and ready to go while waiting in the TSA screening line.

Also, TSA recommends arriving at the airport two hours before your flight.

"I think it's a smart thing to do," Ray said. "Always allow yourself two hours because I have had some close calls."

