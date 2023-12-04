Indian River County sheriff to speak about new duty weapons

WATCH LIVE BELOW AT 3 P.M.:

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is holding a news conference Monday to discuss their agency's transition to new duty weapons.

The briefing will take place at 3 p.m. at the sheriff's office gun range, located at 7625 17th Street Southwest.

Sheriff Eric Flowers is among those expected to speak at the event.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for updates.

Scripps Only Content 2023