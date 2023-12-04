Indian River County Sheriff's Office switches firearms after deputy hurt

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The injury of a deputy from an accidental discharge of a firearm prompted the Indian River County Sheriff's Office to switch the type of weapon they issue to members of their agency.

Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers held a news conference Monday afternoon to discuss the incident, which occurred July 14.

The sheriff said a deputy was coming in for a training class and took off his vest. As he did, Flowers said the deputy's Sig P320 discharged inside of the holster, striking the deputy in the calf.

The bullet traveled down the deputy's leg and became lodged just before his ankle.

Other deputies at the scene began rendering aid and took him to the hospital, which eventually required "a couple of surgeries," the sheriff said.

Flowers said a similar incident occurred shortly afterward in Connecticut, and he became aware that other law enforcement agencies had stopped using the weapon because of similar fears, including Pasco County, Florida.

After the accidental discharge of the firearm, the sheriff said they looked at multiple vendors to replace the use of the SIG Sauer P320.

Flowers said they settled on using the FN 509, which is also used by the Los Angeles Police Department.

All deputies who serve the Indian River County Sheriff's Office are now carrying the firearm, and Flowers said they are "very happy" using the new gun.

"We hope that being here today that other law enforcement leaders will think about this," Flowers said. "I've gone to the Florida Sheriff's Association. I've told my fellow sheriffs if you're carrying this Sig weapon, it's a huge liability for your agency."

The sheriff said the injured deputy is doing well, and they believe he will be back on patrol in the early part of 2024.

The cost to transition to the new model of weapon was $136,000 for 370 guns and holsters, Flowers said.

