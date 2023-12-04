South Florida, Syracuse to battle in Boca Raton Bowl

The geographically misnamed University of South Florida football team is going bowling in, well, South Florida.

It was announced Sunday that the Bulls (6-6) will face Syracuse (6-6) in the Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium on the campus of Florida Atlantic University.

"We are thrilled to welcome the University of South Florida and Syracuse University to Boca Raton and Palm Beach County as we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the bowl this year," Doug Mosley, executive director of the Boca Raton Bowl, said after the pairings were announced. "Their participation adds a new level of excitement to our event, and we look forward to hosting an unforgettable matchup that is sure to showcase the spirit of collegiate football in our communities."

This will be the first-ever Boca Raton Bowl appearance for both teams.

USF head coach Alex Golesh led the Bulls to bowl eligibility in their first season under the former Tennessee offensive coordinator. The Bulls were 1-11 in 2022, with their lone victory against Howard, a Football Championship Subdivision team.

South Florida head coach Alex Golesh watches play against Alabama during the first half Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla.

Syracuse will be led by interim head coach Nunzio Campanile. He replaces Dino Babers, who was fired last month with a 41-55 record over eight seasons. Georgia defensive coordinator Fran Brown has been hired to lead the Orange in 2024, but he won't coach in the bowl game.

Syracuse interim head coach Nunzio Campanile watches warm-ups before a game against Wake Forest, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Syracuse, N.Y.

Campanile led the Orange to a 35-31 win over Wake Forest in the regular-season finale, which allowed Syracuse to become bowl-eligible.

The game will be nationally televised on ESPN on Dec. 21 at 8 p.m.

Scripps Only Content 2023