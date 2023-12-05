Belle Glade man convicted in first-degree murder of man in vehicle in 2020

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
A jury found a 26-year-old Belle Glade man guilty of first-degree murder of a 26-year-old man found unresponsive in his car in Belle Glade into 2020.

Leon Nugent also was convicted of robbery with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. Circuit Court Judge Carolina Cahill Shepherd has set sentencing for 1:30 p.m. Friday in the Palm Beach County Courthouse in West Palm Beach.

Nugent originally faced a second-degree murder charge but he was indicted on first-degree murder.

At 6:53 p.m. August 23, 2020, deputies were dispatched to 190 State Road 715 regarding a man who was found unresponsive in the driver's seat of a four-door white Acura. An autopsy determined he had gunshot wounds to the forehead, right cheek and right arm. The man's identity has not been released.

During a search of the vehicle, detectives found a wallet in the front passenger seat, including identification listed as Nugent, who had been released from prison on May 128, 2020.

Occupants who live near the scene told detectives they were familiar with Nugent. In later investigation, they learned he would periodically come to the victim's residence to borrow a bicycle.

He was arrested in Orlando and taken to the Palm Beach County jail.

While in jail Nugent has had two additional charges: battery on a law enforcement officer on Oct. 6, 2021, and introduced contraband on Sept. 15, 2022. The state check for these offenses is when he is sentenced.

Orlando man sentenced in 15 years in prison in manslaughter of girlfriend

