Brightline, Tri-Rail alter daily service schedules

Two passenger train services, Brightline and Tri-Rail, have revised their daily service schedules.

On Monday, Brightline announced it has increased service between Orlando and Miami, running 32 trains daily with 16 daily departures from Miami and Orlando. It used to be 15 each way. When the service debuted on Sept. 22 it was eight each way but two weeks later it nearly doubled.

The updated hourly schedule adds a 5:50 p.m. Orlando departure arriving in Miami at 9:15 p.m. and a 1:45 p.m. Miami departure arriving in Orlando at 5:15 p.m. For the full Brightline train schedule visit www.gobrightline.com [gobrightline.com].

Brightline operates 18 trains from West Palm Beach and Miami with 17 from Miami to West Palm Beach. Train stops arr in Aventura, Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton.

Proposal to build 2nd Tri-Rail stop in Boca

Also Monday, the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority it will begin operating a modified version of the current Tri-Rail schedule, starting Monday, December 11, 2023. The new schedule keeps Tri-Rail’s 50-weekday and 30-weekend train service, with the times slightly adjusted to account for the system’s schedule to operate in Miami central.

"This latest schedule change is prep work for us to test how Tri-Rail train operations harmonize with Brightline and Florida Eastcoast Railway train movement,” Dave Dech, SFRTA executive director., said. "It’s the next step in the process of getting service started into downtown Miami.”

The new schedule can be viewed and downloaded on www.tri-rail.com [tri-rail.com]. Also copies will be made available at all Tri-Rail stations before the changes are implemented.



