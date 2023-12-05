Florida lottery winner has less than week to claim $44 million

Winning numbers from June 14 drawing are 09-13-15-46-51-52
Florida Lottery
Florida Lottery(Florida Lottery)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
This summer, someone walked into a Central Florida gas station and purchased a winning Quick Pick lottery ticket. That person now has less than a week to claim their prize before they forfeit a whopping $44 million.

The unclaimed ticket will expire Dec. 11, unless the ticket holder comes forward, according to the Florida Lottery.

The winning numbers from the June 14 drawing are 09-13-15-46-51-52.

The ticket was purchased at a Sunoco Express gas station in Kissimmee, Florida.

Prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing or the ticket will expire, according to the lottery.

A portion of every Florida Lottery ticket purchased goes to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund, which funnels into the state's public education system.

When a ticket expires, state law requires 80% of the unclaimed prize goes to the education fund. The remaining 20 percent is returned to the prize pool for future prizes.

CNN's Lauren Mascarenhas contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

